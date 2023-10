A south suburban shooting left a man dead in Phoenix Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Man found shot to death in south suburban Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX, Ill. (WLS) -- A death investigation is underway in south suburban Phoenix after a man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a shooting around 3:30 p.m. near South Vincennes and East 155th Street.

Officers said when they arrived, they found a man in his 40's who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.