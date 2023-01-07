Historic Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge sets closing date

The Pickwick Theater has been in the Park Ridge communtiy for decades. Now, the owners are getting ready to retire early next year.

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A cinema treasure in the near northwest suburbs has officially set its closing date. The Pickwick Theater has been in the Park Ridge community for decades, but its last movie will play on Sunday, January 15.

The iconic art deco theater, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, opened in the 1920s as a vaudeville theater in Park Ridge.

The current owners are in talks with some people who could potentially take over the theater and keep it open, but no plans have been announced.

The last movie the theater shows will be "Gone with the Wind," the owners announced in December.