Officers in Gloucester County capture wild pig on the loose

DEPTFORD TWP., New Jersey -- Officers in Gloucester County, New Jersey had a tough time wrangling a slippery suspect.

Police were called to Tanyard Road and Brenner Drive in Deptford Township for reports of a pig on the run Tuesday afternoon.

The animal dodged the officers' attempts to capture it! You could say he went "hog wild."

Finally, authorities were able to apprehend the 4-year-old pig.

The pig is named Albert Einswine.