fatal crash

1 of Pingree Grove twin brothers hit by car while skateboarding in unincorporated Elgin has died, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
UNINCORPORATED ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- One of the twin boys seriously injured when they were hit by a car in unincorporated Elgin Monday evening died early Thursday, official said.

Two 14-year-old brothers from Pingree Grove were skateboarding in the 39W200 block of Highland Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle around 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

Both boys were rushed to St. Joseph's Hospital in Elgin, where they are listed in serious condition, investigators said.

One of the boys was released the night of the crash. The other was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he died at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office said.

RELATED: Teen killed after driver veers into oncoming traffic in Garfield Ridge; 4 others injured

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle was transported to another area hospital.

No additional details have been released. It's not clear if the driver will face any charges.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elginpingree grovechildren hit by carfatal crashskateboarding
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Small plane crashes into Michigan home, killing 3
I-55 SB lanes reopen near Joliet after deadly crash
3 killed, 1 critically injured in Berkeley semitrailer crash, police say
'Miracle' baby survives crash that killed 4 relatives at once
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carjacking caught on camera as police search for suspects in string of armed robberies
Will, Kankakee counties move to Tier 1 COVID-19 restrictions
Pres. Biden signs executive orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
Teen killed in Garfield Ridge head-on crash crash, 4 others injured
Chicago moves into COVID-19 vaccine Phase 1B next week: Arwady
Powerball winner in MD; IL players earn $1M, $150K
'Tragic accident': Girl, 3, fell from window, died from cold, police say
Show More
Powerful earthquake shakes southern Philippines
Third of WI police in survey report no body cameras
Husband, wife die of COVID-19 minutes apart after 70th anniversary
Biden to sign COVID-19 measures to address masks, schools, travel
Chicago museums begin reopening after closing due to COVID
More TOP STORIES News