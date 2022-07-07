explosion

Pipeline explosion Texas today: Flames from blast could be seen 30 miles away; residents evacuated

EMBED <>More Videos

Flames extinguished after pipeline explosion in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Emergency crews brought the flames from a pipeline explosion in Texas under control about an hour after the blaze occurred.

The explosion happened in Wallis, Texas, about 50 miles west of Houston.

On the way to the scene, ABC Houston affiliate KTRK's helicopter noticed the flames could be seen from 30 miles away.




According to the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management, the incident happened in an isolated area in a field.

Energy Transfer owns the pipeline.

RELATED: Explosion rocks mysterious Georgia monument called satanic by some, America's Stonehenge by others

Fort Bend County Judge KP George said that residents surrounding the area were evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries were reported and there was minimal property damage as a result.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasexplosionfireu.s. & worldpipeline
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
Explosion rocks mysterious Georgia monument
CPD investigating after fireworks lit inside NW Side mailbox
Refrigerator explodes violently, shattering 4 windows in CA home
14 injured, 1 critically in suburban boat explosion: authorities
TOP STORIES
Boy, 8, paralyzed from waist down after Highland Park shooting
Accused parade shooter's dad says he raised son with 'good morals'
'I'm OK': Highland Park, IL victim says it's a miracle she survived
Businesses begin to reopen after Highland Park parade shooting
Chicago DACA supporters go to New Orleans for crucial case
Chicago festival security more top of mind than ever
1 critical injured in Back of the Yards shooting, CPD says
Show More
New details revealed after accused shooter confesses: prosecutor
Blackhawks trade forward Alex DeBrincat for 1st-round draft pick
2 charged with attempted murder in Buffalo Grove stabbing
Special operation nabs 1,500 of country's most violent criminals
Could new federal gun safety law have prevented the July 4 tragedy?
More TOP STORIES News