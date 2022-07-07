Pipeline explosion Texas today: Flames from blast could be seen 30 miles away; residents evacuated

A pipeline explosion occurred just a short time ago in between Orchard and Wallis off of BJ Dusek Rd. The area is isolated in a field and all of the area surrounding is restricted.



Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/svaWtUVJVH — Fort Bend County Office of HS&EM (@fbcoem) July 7, 2022

Update: No structures threatened. Media: POC is FBC Fire Marshal https://t.co/mTRrfEz5oU pic.twitter.com/E0wPztJPjj — Fort Bend Pct 1 Constable (@FortBendPct1) July 7, 2022

Update of pipeline explosion as of 12:00 p.m. 7/7/2022… Pipeline company is enroute to the site and containment of the fire in underway but will likely take some time. Residents surrounding the area have been evacuated out of precaution.

No injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/fXgPAR50xe — County Judge KP George (@JudgeKPGeorge) July 7, 2022

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Emergency crews brought the flames from a pipeline explosion in Texas under control about an hour after the blaze occurred.The explosion happened in Wallis, Texas, about 50 miles west of Houston.On the way to the scene,KTRK's helicopter noticed the flames could be seen from 30 miles away.According to the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management, the incident happened in an isolated area in a field.Energy Transfer owns the pipeline.Fort Bend County Judge KP George said that residents surrounding the area were evacuated as a precaution.No injuries were reported and there was minimal property damage as a result.