Chicago pizzerias competing on GMA for best pizza US

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Good Morning America is on a quest to find the nation's best pizza. Their "United States of Pizza" contest started in New York Saturday and Tuesday, GMA arrives in Chicago.

George's Deep Dish and Milly's Pizza in the Pan will be competing to represent Chicago.

George's Deep Dish is featuring its "George Halas-Smog pizza with Italian sausage cremini mushrooms, green peppers and red onions.

Milly's Pizza in the Pan will feature its "Onlypans" pizza with Ezzo cup and char pepperoni, fresh jalapeños, peppadew peppers and it is topped with fresh whipped ricotta. The sauce uses California tomatoes and the pizza also has whole milk low moisture mozzarella from Italy.

Judging the pizzas will be singer Sheila E., chef Rick Bayless and Deepi Vempati from "Love is Blind."

The winner will compete live in the GMA studio on Friday wo win an overall prize of $10,000.