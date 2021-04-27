pizza

Delicious & Different: Exploring Chicago pizza styles

By Matt Knutson
EMBED <>More Videos

Delicious & Different: Exploring Chicago pizza styles

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has a lot more to offer than deep dish pizza. Pizza salad, double decker and pizza covered in pickles are just some of the delicious pies that are "outside the box."

Here is what's on the menu:

Pizza + Salad = Pizzalad.


Cold pizza never tasted so good! What happens when a pizza meets a salad head on? It becomes Pappi's famous Pizzalad, and it sells out daily.

"It was a foreign concept for a lot of our customers because they weren't used to eating pizza cold. Something that no one has ever tried before and nobody that we know has offered a pizza salad like this," said Jeffery Ramirez of Pappi's.

Pickle Pizza


Pickle fanatics are loving this pizza from Langel's in Highland, Indiana. The Big Dill Pizza is covered with a garlic cream cheese base and topped with mozzarella cheese, pickles and dill weed.

Five Squared Pizza


Order early and often if you want to snag one of these pies. The owners of Five Squared Pizza, a food truck and commissary kitchen in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood, think the Motown classic can compete in Pizza City, USA.

Double Decker Pizza


If one pizza wasn't enough. How about two pizzas stacked on top of each other at Bill's Pizza & Pub in Mundelein.

Professor Pizza


It's not an accredited college but a restaurant in the Windy City is giving its customers a master class in local and global pizza history. Visit Professor Pizza's website here.

Crust Fund Pizza


C.F.P is a monthly pop-up benefiting Chicago charities through the sale of pizza on Instagram. John Carruthers started Crust Fund in the Summer of 2020 while sheltering in place but still wanting to make a difference through his newly-acquired "dad hobby."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkglenviewhighlandchicagogarfield parkmundeleinlakeviewsaladpizzarestaurantsinstagram
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PIZZA
Domino's using robot to deliver pizza in Houston
Get your fill with Chicago deep dish pizza tour
'Back-alley' pizza raises thousands for charities
Celebrate Pi Day 2021 with circles, crafts, pizza
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC issues new outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people
2 cousins, 13 and 14, shot in South Chicago
OBGYN explains how COVID vaccine might affect menstrual cycles
Watch the trailer for Our America: Asian Voices
Chicago's COVID cases falling slightly
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2023 due to pandemic
IL reports 2,556 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths
Show More
Private Fla. school won't employ vaccinated teachers
Hinsdale's 'Walk for Wellness House' takes on pandemic-friendly format
WATCH: Bald eagle nest spotted in Busse Woods
Attorney: Black man killed by NC deputies shot in back of head
Gov. Pritzker signs healthcare equity reform into law
More TOP STORIES News