Plainfield parents, students rally to demand return to in-person learning as Will Co. struggles with positivity rate

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6417950" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> students and parents gathered on the steps of Hinsdale Central High School Thursday to call on the district to reinstitute in-person learning.

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Several dozen Plainfield students and parents rallied to demand schools restart in-person classes, following several other recent suburban protests even as COVID-19 rates continue to rise in those areas.The demonstrators stood with signs along Lincoln Highway, and said the Plainfield School District 202's efforts to keep people safe is actually harming children."Education is the most important thing here to me, but also their mental health, all of it wrapped together," said Sherrie Graham, parent. "And then the things that seniors are missing out on, their once-in-a-lifetime experiences, their sports, their chance to go to state, their homecoming."The group gathered outside District 202 headquarters to say they want the choice to opt into in-person instruction.Plainfield school officials said they also want students and teachers back in schools, but it's just not safe to do so. There are also various considerations when it comes to the school day."Staffing issues. Substitute teacher issues. The pool of sub teachers, particularly out here in the suburbs, is extremely thin. Logistics issues. Safety protocols in terms of PPE, being able to get ahold of PPE, appropriate numbers of that," said Tom Hernandez, director of community relations for District 202.Will County, where Plainfield is located, is in Region 7 along with Kankakee County, and that region continues to be subject to COVID-19 mitigation measures because of a high test positivity rate, and a rate of new cases that is about double the target threshold.But parents in Plainfield said the district is underestimating the ability to students and teachers to create a safe environment within the school.Students and parents in Barrington also held a rally for in-person learning and the return of fall sports at 6 p.m. Monday. Parents and students there said they're being cheated out of an education by being taken out of the classroom, and that student athletes are being punished as fall sports are not allowed to proceed.