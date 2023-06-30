3 arrested 1 year after man shot to death outside Plainfield Park District facility: police

Plainfield police are investigating after a man was found shot to death outside a park district facility.

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were arrested almost exactly a year after a man was found shot to death outside a Plainfield Park District facility, Plainfield police said.

On June 16, Plainfield police obtained arrest warrants for Damarian M. Woods, 18, of Plainfield for first-degree murder; Amarion D. Woods, 19, of Joliet for first-degree murder; and Imari Bloodson, 18, of Romeoville for first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Damarian Woods was taken into custody June 21 in the area of Edgerton and Dartmoor drives in Joliet, Amarion Woods was taken into custody June 23 at his home and Bloodson was taken into custody on Thursday in the 200-block of Seneca Lane in Bolingbrook, police said.

They were turned over to Plainfield police and then transferred to the Will County Jail.

Damarian Woods had his bond set at $5 million and the other two suspects had their bond set at $2.5 million.

On June 15, 2022, officers responded about 9:55 p.m. to the parking lot of the Prairie Activity and Recreation Center, located at 24550 West Renwick Road, for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds who was deceased, police said.

He was later identified as Anthony R. Saucedo of Plainfield.

The Park District facility was not open at the time of the incident, according to its website.

