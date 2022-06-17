Man shot to death outside Plainfield Park District facility: police

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was found shot to death outside a Plainfield Park District facility Wednesday night, Plainfield police said.
Officers responded about 9:55 p.m. to the parking lot of the Prairie Activity and Recreation Center, located at 24550 West Renwick Road, for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds who was deceased, police said.
The man's identity has not yet been publicly released.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Kevin McQuaid at (815) 267-7209.
The facility was not open at the time of the incident, according to its website.
