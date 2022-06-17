fatal shooting

Man shot to death outside Plainfield Park District facility: police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Man fatally shot outside park dis. facility: Plainfield police

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was found shot to death outside a Plainfield Park District facility Wednesday night, Plainfield police said.

Officers responded about 9:55 p.m. to the parking lot of the Prairie Activity and Recreation Center, located at 24550 West Renwick Road, for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds who was deceased, police said.

RELATED: Armed employee at car dealership thwarts would-be Midlothian carjacking: police

The man's identity has not yet been publicly released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Sgt. Kevin McQuaid at (815) 267-7209.

The facility was not open at the time of the incident, according to its website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
plainfielddeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingdeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Off-duty CFD firefighter shot in West Pullman dies months later
31 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Police shoot and kill armed person at youth day camp with 150 children
Teen boy killed in South Chicago shooting
TOP STORIES
'Don't touch me': Kim Foxx husband 911 call released
Family devastated after young mother fatally shot on Southwest Side
Armed Midlothian car dealership employee thwarts carjacking: police
Photos released of car in Chicago hit-and-run that wounded woman, 77
Over 400K pill bottles recalled for child-resistant packaging concerns
Private security firms to patrol Beverly, Morgan Park and Mt Greenwood
Sean Casten, Illinois rep., shares details of teen daughter's death
Show More
Local hospital debuts new custom designed 'ICU on wheels' ambulance
Manner of death still undetermined for activist found in lake
Ribfest 2022 kicks off Friday in Wheaton
Woman detained by CPD while walking dog at beach files federal suit
Chicago Weather: Sunny, less humid Friday
More TOP STORIES News