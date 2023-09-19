A small single-engine plane landed on the side of I-80 in LaSalle County near Peru, Illinois, Monday evening.

Single-engine plane lands on side of I-80 in LaSalle County after running out of fuel: ISP

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A small single-engine plane landed on the side of I-80 in LaSalle County Monday evening.

Illinois State Police said the Diamond DA-40 plane landed around 5:45 p.m. and came to rest in the highway's right lane and right shoulder.

The pilot was the only person on board. No injuries were reported.

State police said the aircraft had a malfunction of its transfer pump, which caused it to run out of fuel. A mechanic was called out to I-80 with fuel and repaired the pump. The FAA then granted the plane clearance to take off at about 7:10 p.m.

The pilot flew the plane to Peru Airport where the FAA will conduct an investigation into the incident.

No further details were immediately available.