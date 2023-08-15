Man sentenced to 10 years for setting fire at Peoria Planned Parenthood

Tyler Massengill has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for setting a Peoria Planned Parenthood fire.

PEORIA, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for setting a fire at a Planned Parenthood in Peoria.

The judge also ordered him to pay close to $1.5 million.

Prosecutors said Tyler Massengill broke a window and put an incendiary device through it in the middle of the night in January.

The incident occurred two days after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law reproductive health care legislation to protect out-of-state abortion seekers, adding Illinois to the list of states that have placed legal reinforcements around the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The facility remains closed because of damage from the fire. Planned Parenthood says it plans to reopen the center by early next year.

