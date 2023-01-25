  • Full Story

Planned Parenthood fire: Man charged with setting blaze at Peoria facility, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Wednesday, January 25, 2023 10:32PM
Officials said Tyler Massengill has been charged with setting a fire at Planned Parenthood Peoria, IL.

PEORIA, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a fire at Planned Parenthood in Peoria.

Prosecutors said Tyler Massengill broke a window and put an incendiary device through it in the middle of the night earlier this month.

The incident occurred two days after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law reproductive health care legislation to protect out-of-state abortion seekers, adding Illinois to the list of states that have placed legal reinforcements around the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The facility remains closed because of damage from the fire.

