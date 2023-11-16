WATCH LIVE

Prepare your porches & patios with gorgeous evergreen shrubs perfect for winter containers

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Thursday, November 16, 2023 3:15PM
Tis the season for the Chicagoland area to try to keep our holiday greens looking their best.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tis the season for the Chicagoland area to try to keep our holiday greens looking their best. Per Jennifer Brennan, with Chalet stop by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to share tips and tricks to get your evergreen winter containers together. Brennan is a Horticulture Information Specialist at the garden and nursey center.

Ingredients for outdoor evergreen winter containers:

  • Spruce tops, small or medium size
  • White pine tips
  • Noble fir tips
  • Blueberry juniper
  • Incense Cedar
  • Winterberry
  • Redtwig dogwood

Other tools needed:

  • Top soil, placed in container and watered
  • Polyurethane container 12" diameter (best size to insert into urns)
  • Pruning shears
  • Wire cutters
  • Wilt-Pruf

Step by step directions:

  • Select a spruce top that is twice the height of your container and insert into the middle of the container.
  • This is your "foundation", the basic form of your arrangement.
  • Select 5 white pine cuttings to insert through out the spruce top foliage for texture and color variation.
  • Add 3-5 Noble fir tips
  • Place 3-5 Incense cedar tips throughout the arrangement to accent with the yellow color; one in the middle of the arrangement, 1-2 cascading over the edge of the pot, and 1 echoing the central spruce top.
  • Do the same with the Blueberry juniper.
  • Use 5 redtwig dogwood as color extensions, placed throughout the arrangement
  • Place 3 winterberry stems for the final accent, use as you would use lipstick - the focal point, to draw the eye into the most interesting part of the arrangement.
  • Spray the entire arrangement with Wilt-Pruf, place outside to enjoy until March.

For more information and how to connect with Chalet Nursery Home & Garden, click here

