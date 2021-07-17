'Plastic Free July' at the Shedd Aquarium aims to reduce plastic pollution

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This month, Shedd Aquarium is celebrating "Plastic Free July" and asking the public to get active in the movement to curb plastic pollution.
The effort is part of a national campaign that encourages businesses and individuals to use less disposable plastic this month and year-round, and instead use reusable materials.
"What do we really need, what do we maybe not need, so if that's going back now to the grocery stores and starting to bring our reusable bags again now that we know it's safe to do so, or when we're ordering take out, asking them not to include those plastic utensils, and switching to, you know, reusable takeout containers when we're bringing our stuff into work now," said Maggie Cooper, conservation stewardship coordinator at Shedd Aquarium.
Every year, an estimated 22 million pounds of plastic enters the Great Lakes, and half of that enters Lake Michigan
The Shedd is holding free virtual events for the public to learn more and get involved past July.
