Polar Plunge Chicago returns in-person to North Avenue Beach

Polar Plunge Illinois 2022: Mayor Lightfoot, 'Chicago Party Aunt' co-creator participating this year
By Maher Kawash
Chicago Polar Plunge returns in-person

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Polar Plunge, benefiting Special Olympics Chicago and Special Children's Charities, is taking place in-person Sunday at North Avenue Beach.

Close to $2 million has already been raised by those who will soon be soaked and shivering for a good cause.

The event helps to fund the year-round activities and events enjoyed by thousands of athletes throughout the city and helps to pay for transportation to competitions, uniforms, sports equipment and more for the Special Olympics Chicago programs and athletes.

There's also a virtual option this year, after the entire event was virtual in 2021, due to COVID-19.

Registrants are asked to raise a minimum of $200 each. Last year participants raised over $1 million.

Over the last decade, the Chicago Polar Plunge has become the largest and most well-known plunge in the country, attracting celebrity plungers and garnering national and international attention, organizers said.

Plungers have included Vince Vaughn, Dax Shepard and Lady Gaga.

Chris Witaske, creator of the Chicago Party Aunt Twitter account and co-creator of the Netflix series "Chicago Party Aunt" will be a VIP plunger.

Chef Joe Flamm of Rose Mary Chicago is also participating. He's auctioning off a table for four at Rose Mary Chicago's anniversary dinner on April 20 to one lucky winner who donates over $25 to his Chicago Polar Plunge fundraising page.

The event starts at 9:45 a.m., and the first plungers, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, will hit the water at 10 a.m.
