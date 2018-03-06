Police: 70-year-old man attacked by thief claiming to be undercover officer at Loop Blue Line stop

EMBED </>More Videos

A 70-year-old man was beaten and robbed on a CTA Blue Line platform. (WLS)

By and Liz Nagy
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 70-year-old man was beaten and robbed on a CTA Blue Line platform at the Monroe stop in the Loop Tuesday morning.

A thief walked up to the man and said he was an undercover officer and that he wanted to see the victim's ID at about 2:57 a.m., police said.

The man pulled out his wallet, the robber tried to grab it and the victim resisted. That's when the thief punched the man in the eye and took off with the victim's wallet, police said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition. No one is in custody.



The attack has some CTA riders concerned.

"I feel like it's hard because I would want to trust authority like that, but I think that's it's really unfortunate that this man is using that trust to take advantage of people," said CTA rider Amanda Yamasaki.

"You're not on the defensive probably because you think the person's a cop, so you're probably not gonna pull out the pepper spray," said CTA rider Erika Magnus.

For some, better security on the trains can't come fast enough. Last week, the city announced plans to add 1,000 HD cameras and upgrade 3,800 more across the CTA system in the next two years, hoping to help catch more criminals.

EMBED More News Videos

A 70-year-old man was attacked by someone claiming to be an undercover officer at a Loop Blue Line station Tuesday morning.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyCTAChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Trump administration acts to stop high-tax states from skirting $10K cap
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
Show More
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
More News