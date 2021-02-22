Gov. Pritzker to sign bill requiring use of body cameras for officers, prohibiting chokeholds Monday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is expected to sign a sweeping police reform bill into law Monday.

Pritzker is slated to sign House Bill 3653, also known as the Police and Criminal Justice Reform Bill, on the South Side.

The bill would require all police officers to wear body cameras.

"In the wake of the last summer's protests against police violence and the responses to the release of the video showing the humiliation and harassment of Anjanette Young, there is little doubt about the strong support for additional police accountability and criminal justice reform," said Khadine Bennett, director of advocacy and intergovernmental affairs at the ACLU of Illinois in a statement."

The bill would also end the practice of cash bail for non-violent offenders and expand the use-of-force guidelines and officer training.

Under the new bill, officers would be prohibited from using chokeholds.
