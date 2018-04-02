Burglars targeting homes under renovation in South Chicago, police say

Chicago police have issued an alert about a series of burglaries targeting homes under renovation in the South Chicago neighborhood.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have issued an alert about a series of burglaries targeting homes under renovation in the city's South Chicago neighborhood. Thieves are making off with big-ticket appliances, like refrigerators.
In one case, thieves entered a home through the back door and window and left with several thousand dollars' worth of appliances. Neighbors say the house is being painted and renovated before the new owners move in.

Police said burglars have targeted at least five homes in the last month from the 8500-block of South Yates to the 8700-block of South Marquette. In each case, the burglars forced their way into the house by kicking in a door or window.

"Those types of crimes we need the public's help in tapping that kind of stuff down because the fact of the matter is those are crimes of opportunity, that's why we constantly monitor those scrap yards and things of that nature to make sure we're not having a problem with that," Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said.

The burglars have gotten away with thousands of dollars' worth of appliances. Between March 9 and March 27 they have stolen kitchen appliances, hot water heaters, furnaces and other items.

Residents say they keep a pretty good watch, but because the burglars are targeting homes where no one is living, it's difficult.
