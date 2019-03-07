Columbia College student's report of stabbing, robbery in Grant Park 'unfounded,' police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman's claim that she was stabbed and robbed in Grant Park Wednesday night has been determined to be "unfounded," police said Thursday afternoon.

The 23-year-old woman told police a man walked over to her and demanded money. When she said she wasn't carrying cash, she said he stabbed her three times in the lower abdomen and then ran off with her credit card. The attack was reported to have happened in the first block of Ida B. Wells Drive about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, police initially said.

The woman, who Columbia College confirmed was a student of theirs, was able to make it into a 7-Eleven in the 500-block of South State Street. The clerk there said a customer called 911 when they saw her injured.

However, after reviewing video evidence, police have declared the incident "unfounded" and said "it did not occur as it was reported to police," according to a tweet from CPD spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.
