Police determine bomb threat at Northwest Indiana school unfounded; lockdown lifted

GRIFFITH, Ind. (WLS) -- Police investigated a Northwest Indiana middle and high school campus Friday after school officials received a report of a bomb threat, which was later determined to be unsubstantiated.

A lockdown at the Griffith Middle/High School has since been lifted.

School officials received a phone call regarding a bomb that was allegedly located within the school Friday at around 11:30 a.m.

Administrators and the Griffith Police Department's school resource officers immediately put the school on lockdown, according to a joint statement from police and Griffith Public Schools.

The Griffith and Highland Police Departments worked with trained dog handlers to search the interior and exterior of the school building, but no threat was found.

The threat was determined to be unsubstantiated at around 12:10 p.m., police and the school district said.

The school was then released from lockdown procedures. Classes have since resumed.
