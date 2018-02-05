Police: Family attacked during East Side home invasion

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Four men attacked a family during a home invasion in the city's East Side neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The family said Sunday between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., near 104th Street and Avenue F, four men approached them and offered to shovel snow.

Once inside the home, the family said the men tied up the parents - who are in the 60s - and threatened them with a knife.

Police said the men robbed the home and assaulted the couple's adult daughter. She was taken to Trinity Hospital for treatment.

An Area South investigation is ongoing.
