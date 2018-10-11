Police investigating 2 carjackings, armed robbery in Lincoln Park, Lakeview

Chicago police are investigating a pair of carjackings in Lincoln Park and an armed robbery in Lakeview late Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Chicago police are investigating a pair of carjackings in the Lincoln Park neighborhood that occurred minutes apart Thursday morning and an armed robbery late Wednesday night in the Lakeview neighborhood.

Police said a delivery driver was delivering food at about 12:25 a.m. in the 800-block of West Dickens Avenue in the Lincoln Park neighborhood when two armed men took the drivers cell phone and $10 in cash. Then they got away in the driver's car.

Twelve minutes later, a 26-year-old woman was carjacked nearby in the 800-block of West Willow Street. Police said she was sitting inside her Ford Fusion when a man knocked on her rear door and implied that he had a weapon.

RELATED: CPD invests in license plate readers after North Side crime spree

He told her to get out of the car, as a second man started pulling her out. Both men got away in her car.

Police also report that a 25-year-old woman was robbed by two armed men late Wednesday night in the Lakeview neighborhood.

The robbery occurred as the woman was walking on the sidewalk at about 11:55 p.m. in the 1600-block of West Barry Avenue. She was approached by two armed men and she turned over the keys to her red Toyota Corolla.

The Corolla was later spotted by police on the South Side driving behind a white Ford Fusion. They pursued it and the car crashed in the 400-block of East Marquette Road.

The suspects were able to get away and the Fusion was found parked and unoccupied near 69th Street and Anthony Avenue.

Police said a connection has been made between the incidents.

This comes just one day after the city announced expanded use of technology to quickly track stolen cars.

Just within the past week and a half, there have been at least six armed carjackings on the city's North Side.

"That is technology that will enhance in real time," Mayor Rahm Emanuel said. "Sometimes the type of car is not accurately reported but the technology actually captures the license plate in real time."

The city added 200 specialized license plate readers, and that brings the total number of patrol cars equipped with the readers to 300. The city also reports that 126 readers are mounted to poles or used by other city departments.
