CPD invests in license plate readers after North Side crime spree

EMBED </>More Videos

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police issued a community alert Wednesday saying there have been six carjackings or robberies on the North Side. This comes on a day that the police superintendent and mayor announced that there will be more technology on the streets to track stolen vehicles.

License plate readers on squad cars can scan up to 1,000 plates per minute, picking up whether a care is stolen. Two hundred more patrol cars will be outfitted with them, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Wednesday.

"That is technology that will enhance in real time," he said. "Sometimes the type of car is not accurately reported but the technology actually captures the license plate in real time."

A total of 300 patrol cars will now be equipped with the readers. The city also reported that 126 readers are mounted to poles or used by other city departments.

"While we're making this investment, there's no better investment than the trust between community groups and police officers," Emanuel said. "That is the most important this police department has across the city of Chicago."

The new technology could be helpful in a recent spate of car jacking on the North Side, including the North Center neighborhood. Police have released this list of the carjackings and robberies since October 1st.

1400 Block of West Sunnyside on October 1, 2018 at approx. 10:30 p.m.

2900 Block of North Paulina on October 3, 2018 at approx. 9:45 p.m.

3600 Block of North Greenview on October 3, 2018 at approx. 10:00 p.m.

2300 Block of West Waveland on October 3, 2018 at approx. 11:45 p.m.

4200 Block of North Hazel on October 8, 2018 at approx. 3:00 p.m.

2400 Block of West Leland on October 9, 2018 at approx. 9:15 p.m.

The suspects were described as a group of two to five men between 20 and 30 years old who may be armed, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies and carjackings was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carjackingtheftrobberychicago police departmentrahm emanuelChicagoLakeviewSheridan ParkBuena ParkRavenswood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael 2018: Path makes landfall in Florida Panhandle, 1st death reported
What do hurricane categories really mean?
9 cases of rare polio-like illness reported in northern Illinois, state officials say
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
Millennials encouraged to vote after Jason Van Dyke verdict
Jimmy Kimmel's Guillermo visits The Wiener's Circle
Former North Aurora pastor gets 14 years for sexually abusing girl at church
Preckwinkle offers $5.9B balanced budget plan, denies mayoral run played a role
Show More
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Warner Saunders, longtime Chicago TV journalist, dies
First responders speak out about critical need for mental health services
Bank robber strikes twice within half-hour in northwest suburbs
More News