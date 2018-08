Thieves crashed a stolen car into a Skokie Best Buy Thursday morning, police said.The thieves drove a silver Toyota into the front doors of the Best Buy at 5425 Touhy Ave. at about 3:17 a.m., police said.The Toyota used in the burglary was stolen and had multiple people inside. Police said merchandise from the store is missing, but it is not known what was taken.No one is in custody.