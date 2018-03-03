Police: 'Large disturbance' involving juveniles at North Riverside Mall

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) --
Police responded Saturday to a "very large disturbance involving juveniles" at North Riverside Mall, according to North Riverside Police Chief Deborah Garcia.

Garcia said that no injuries have been reported. One person has been arrested, but charges are currently unknown.

Police on the scene said that they had to disperse large groups but would not comment further.

An ABC7 crew on the scene said there appeared to be squad cars from multiple police departments at the mall.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mallfightjuvenile crimeNorth Riverside
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News