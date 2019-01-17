Police looking for Roomba thieves targeting South Side Walmarts

A robotic vacuum cleans up as the family dog watches. (KGO-TV)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are looking for thieves who are targeting South Side Walmart stores and stealing or attempting to steal Roomba vacuum cleaners.

Police said the thefts and attempted thefts have been concentrated in the Pullman and Gresham neighborhoods.

Police said in each incident, the offender or offenders enter the Walmart and proceed to remove or attempt to remove Roombas from store shelves.

Police said the first incident occurred on January 10 at 11:44 a.m. in the 10900-block of South Doty Avenue E. The second incident occurred in on January 12 at 11:15 a.m. in the 8300-block of South Stewart Avenue.

The suspect or suspects are described as black males, 20-25 years old, 6 ft. to 6 ft. 2 in. tall and 160-175 lbs.

If you have any information, contact Area South Detectives at 312-747-8273.
