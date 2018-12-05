I-TEAM

Man arrested on Kennedy Expressway after threatening to blow up bus, police say

Police arrested a man accused of making bomb threat on a Greyhound bus on the Kennedy Expressway during rush hour Wednesday evening.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was arrested on the inbound Kennedy Expressway Wednesday evening after he made a threat to blow up the Greyhound bus that he was aboard.

Illinois State Police said they received a call that a man on a southbound Greyhound bus was threatening to blow it up. The bus was headed to Chicago from Milwaukee, according to Greyhound's website.

Chopper 7HD caught up to the Greyhound Bus near Ogden Avenue at about 4:35 p.m. and witnessed police from city and state agencies surrounding the bus. A state trooper boarded the bus and brought a man off. Numerous Chicago police and state troopers wrestled the man into custody about 4:45 p.m.

The bus remained at the accident investigation site along the Kennedy Expressway.
