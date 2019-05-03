Police: Man attempted to lure boy, 9, in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert after a man tried to lure a 9-year-old boy into a van in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Thursday.The boy was in the 6700-block of South Ellis Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. when police said a man in a green Astro van approached him, offered him candy and then attempted to grab the boy by the hood of his jacket.The boy was able to escape and the man fled in an unknown direction, police said.The suspect is described by police as about 5'10"-6' with a heavyset build and was wearing a hat, a blue Chicago Bears jersey, black pants and black and white gym shoes.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.