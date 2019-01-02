Chicago police are searching the person who carjacked a woman in her own garage and threatened to sexually assault her.Police said the incident happened in the 2700-block of North Drake Avenue near Diversey in Logan Square.Police said a man wearing a surgical mask tapped on the woman's window with a gun and stole her car, purse and cell phone.A neighbor, who said the victim is his landlord, found her frantic in the stairwell.The same neighbor said there have been multiple carjackings in this same area this week.The suspect is described as a black male with a slender build, 5 ft. 7 in. to 5 ft. 9 in. tall. Police said he fled driving down the alley.