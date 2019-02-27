A man was critically wounded after a shootout with Chicago police in the South Shore neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.Now, 38-year-old Flamingo Jones' family wants answers from the Chicago Police Department."I need some help. I need some answers. I need to know what happened to my son," said Danetta Bush, the mother of the man who was shot. "I need to know why the police put four bullets in my son."The shooting occurred at about 7:37 p.m. in the 7400-block of South Bennett Avenue. Police said they saw an armed man walking in the area with a gun. When they confronted him, and shots were fired.During the exchange of gunfire, police said Jones was struck in his side and his foot."He walked out the house and he was shot 15 seconds later. It doesn't make sense," said Jennifer Evans, a family member.As of Wednesday, Jones is in the hospital recovering. Two officers were hospitalized in good condition."What happened? He shouldn't have been shot when he walked out of the house on his way to see his daughter. It's not adding up," Evans said.CPD have not yet said who fired the first gun shots, but neighbors said they heard dozens of shots."At this time we believe there were four or five officers involved in the incident," CPD Sgt. Rocco Alioto said.Officers said they found a weapon at the scene. Police believe Jones was carrying it at the time of the shooting.According to court records, Jones has a lengthy criminal history. He is currently on parole for an illegal weapons charge.Despite his past, Family members said Jones didn't have a gun Tuesday night."His life has changed," Evans said. "My brother has a good heart and has been working two jobs to support his family."Any officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days.The Chicago Office of Police Accountability is investigating.