Police: Man stabs Good Samaritans who tried to stop him from assaulting girlfriend

Porter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (WTVF)

CNN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
Metro Nashville police arrested a man accused in a stabbing in Madison late Wednesday.

The stabbing was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Gallatin Pike South, near Old Hickory Boulevard, according to WTVF-TV.

According to an affidavit from Metro Nashville police, Jeremy Porter stabbed a Good Samaritan after he tried to stop the suspect from assaulting his girlfriend. Another man also tried to break up the fight and received cuts to his hands due to Porter swinging the knife at him, police said.

A third man, who was driving down the street, saw the ordeal and stopped to help. He ordered Porter to drop the knife, at which point he complied.

The first victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center in critical condition. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Porter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The-CNN-Wire & 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbinggood samaritanassaultdomestic violenceTennessee
Top Stories
UIC student reported missing comes forward
Police: 2 shot on South Side by suspect dressed as postal worker
No bail for man charged with fatally beating, stabbing mother
Powerball Results: $1 million winning ticket sold in Illinois
Statewide manhunt continues for suspected cop killer
Ex-Santa Claus arrested after 2 kids found buried in his backyard
Quick Tip: Warning about internet-connected devices, toys
Illinois transgender inmate wins rare transfer to women's prison
Show More
Man watches home get broken into from thousands of miles away
3 charged in shooting at Ohio gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
911 dispatcher helps save toddler who fell in pool
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
More News