Police officer shot at I-55 and Cicero Ave.

A Cicero police officer was shot Thursday afternoon near the Cicero Avenue exit of I-55, investigators say.

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) --
A Cicero police officer was shot Thursday afternoon near the Cicero Avenue exit of I-55, investigators say.

Chicago police say the officer was shot during an investigation.

The officer's condition is unknown.

Cicero Avenue is closed and people are asked to avoid the area.


