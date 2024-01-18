Proposed state bill would give accredited media access to real-time police scanners

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a new push to give the media more access to police scanners.

For years, the media could listen to police scanners in real time to keep track of what's going on in Chicago neighborhoods.

However, the City of Chicago recently began encrypting transmissions, putting them on a 30-minute delay.

In response, State Representative LaShawn Ford has introduced a bill that would require accredited newspapers and FCC licensed broadcasters, like ABC7 Chicago, to have access to real-time scanners.

Ford spoke to ABC7 about what prompted the bill.

"The police are not the only people that have to help protect individuals as it relates to public safety," Ford said. "They need partners. It's all hands on deck."

He hopes the bill will be taken up by lawmakers next month.

If passed, the bill would take effect next year.