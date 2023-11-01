Chicago's 93.9 LITE-FM to begin playing Christmas classics Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We are just entering November and the holiday spirit is already among us.

iHeartMedia Chicago's 93.9 LITE-FM announced today that it will broadcast around-the-clock holiday music by today's biggest artists along with classic Christmas hits beginning Nov. 2 at 4 p.m.

93.9 LITE-FM personalities Melissa Forman, producer Jim, Robin Rock, Mick Lee and Edison the reindeer will host and broadcast a two-hour commercial free holiday kick-off celebration.

"93.9 LITE-FM is thrilled to be Chicago's holiday music station for the 23rd year," said Mick Lee, iHeartMedia Chicago's 93.9 LITE-FM program director and afternoon show host. "Our listeners will find amazing contests to play and a few new surprises along with the Yuletide cheer that we bring to Chicagoland every year!"

"93.9 LITE-FM and holiday music are the perfect ingredients for a holiday celebration," said Matt Scarano, President of iHeartMedia Chicago region. "We are excited to be an integral part of our listeners' holiday celebrations every year with around-the-clock holiday music on Chicago's official Holiday Station, 93.9 LITE-FM."

Fans can listen on air at 93.9 LITE-FM, on the station's website 939litefm.com well as on iHeartRadio.com and the app.