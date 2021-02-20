Police search for Ford City Mall shooter after man shot inside Foot Locker store, police say

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man six times inside the Ford City Mall Friday afternoon.

Chicago police said the shooter got into a verbal argument with a 22-year-old man inside the Foot Locker store around 1 p.m. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot the 22-year-old man several times.

Police said the victim was shot twice in each arm and twice in the lower back. He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, then was transferred to Mt. Sinai Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said the suspect exited the mall through a rear parking lot. No one is in custody.

Ford City Mall is located on Chicago's Southwest Side in the West Lawn neighborhood at 76th Street and Cicero Avenue.

Many stores inside the mall closed Friday afternoon as police continued to investigate.

Police were seen investigating the shooting scene inside a Foot Locker store at the Ford City Mall.

Evelyn Holmes



Full Statement from Namdar Realty Group on Ford City Mall shooting

The safety and security of our merchants, employees, and patrons has always been our number one priority. Unfortunately, an alarming, but isolated, incident took place at our mall today.

The Chicago Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that occurred inside our Foot Locker store. We have received reports that one of the individuals involved in the incident may have been injured but was not treated on property or taken to the hospital from the mall. As such, local law enforcement has cleared the mall to resume business -- though some retailers have decided to close for the remainder of the day -- and certified that there is no present or immediate danger to the public. As this is an active and ongoing investigation, no further information is available from our end at this time.

We do not take this matter lightly, and our focus now is on evaluating the current policies in place to ensure the appropriate steps are taken to prevent further incidents of this nature. Informed by the results of the Police Department's investigation, we will work to identify any need for further security measures to bolster those already in place and will respond accordingly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest lawnchicago shootingchicago crimechicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Lenox man nearly loses hand trying to unclog snow blower
Jewel delivery, warehouse employees vote to authorize strike
Nelson Mandela exhibit opens at Illinois Holocaust Museum
US deports former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany
Man found shot to death early Saturday
Here's what's in the House Democrats' stimulus relief plan
Alaska woman using outhouse attacked by bear, from below
Show More
Princess Eugenie, husband pick a name for baby son
Biden defends progress on COVID as weather delays 6M shots
Chicago COVID vaccines going to more residents of color: Lightfoot
Kroger warns customers of pharmacy data breach
Elmwood Park gas station canopy collapses under snow
More TOP STORIES News