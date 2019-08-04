Police search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run on Far South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police say they're looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash on the Far South Side.
A 54-year-old man was killed Saturday after being hit by a red pick-up truck near the 9400 block of South Cottage Grove in Burnside, Chicago police said
The man was struck at around 3:30 p.m. The pick-up truck driver drove away without providing assistance to the victim.
Medics said the victim died at the scene. No offenders are currently in custody.
The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.
