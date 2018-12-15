Police seek help in identifying young woman killed in Ingleside crash

A young female pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday evening by an SUV in north suburban Ingleside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.Investigators were working Saturday night to identify the victim, who they described as a "young adult" who was not carrying identification.The crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Wilson Road and Rollins Road. The victim was struck by a 2016 Jeep Patriot, which was driven by an 18-year-old Lake Villa Township woman who was traveling southbound on Wilson Road, just south of Rollins Road.The driver was not injured and cooperating with police.The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 847-549-5200 or the Lake County Coroner's Office at 847-377-2200.