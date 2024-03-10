Man in custody after being shot by police, SWAT response in Wrightwood; COPA investigating

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is in custody after being shot by Chicago police, and an hours-long SWAT response on Chicago's South Side, according to police.

Police said shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to gunshot detection alerts and a call of shots fired at an apartment in the 8000-block of South Western Avenue.

When officers entered the building, they saw the suspect with a gun. One of the officers discharged their weapon, and shot the man, CPD said. The extent of the man's injuries is unknown.

After being shot, police said the man barricaded himself in the apartment. He was taken into custody at 7:30 p.m. "without incident," police said.

A maze of crime tape blocked off several surrounding streets as the hours-long standoff ensued. A CPD helicopter circled above for hours while SWAT and law enforcement officers stood by with ballistic shields and weapons drawn.

"I just seen police out there with a lot of guns and everything else, so they told me to get away from the crime scene," witness Andrew Mitchell said.

Mitchell described the chaos he saw unfold as police focused on a second-floor unit above where he said a local convenience store is located.

"I'm just very shocked at what happened and what took place. I heard that store over there, they just opened that store over there," Mitchell said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on desk duties for 30 days, COPA said.

