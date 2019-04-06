2 Chicago men charged in predatory towing operation

Angel Camacho, 26 of the 3300 block of West 38th Pl, Chicago amd Jon Twist, 30 of the 3500 block of south Western Blvd, Chicago charged with Felony Tower Solicitation.

CHICAGO -- Chicago police have uncovered a predatory towing operation believed to be orchestrated by gangs.

"Tow trucks appear unsolicited at scenes and essentially take cars hostage and later extort owners," said Chicago Police Department spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi in a Tweet.

The most recent incident happened when a turning tractor truck and its attached trailer struck a fixed object Friday morning at 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Racine and Pershing in city's Bridgeport neighborhood.

According to police, the victim, who works for a commercial trucking company, contacted his company's dispatch and arranged a tow for the tractor truck and trailer.

While waiting for the two truck, another tow truck arrived on scene bearing the name of another tow company, police said.

Two men, now identified as Angel Camacho, 26 and Jon Twist, 30, both wearing what appeared to be city uniforms got out of the tow truck and told the victim they were sent by the Chicago Police Department to tow the tractor truck and trailer.



Camacho and Twist were eventually taken into custody by the Chicago Major Auto Theft Investigation Unite and charged with felony Tower Solicitation at Scene.

Both offenders will appear in Central Bond Court today.
