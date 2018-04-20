Police: Woman grabbed from behind, choked, sexually assaulted at Lakeview home

Chicago police said a woman was sexually assaulted at a Lakeview apartment building Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a woman was sexually assaulted Thursday night in her own apartment complex on the city's North Side.

The 24-year-old victim was heading back to her apartment in the 3900-block of North Fremont Street in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood around 9 p.m. Police said after she walked through the courtyard of her building, the man followed her inside.

He allegedly grabbed her from behind and choked her with both arms. She told police she nearly passed out.

Police said the suspect then reached down the front of her pants and sexually assaulted her. He stole her wallet and phone and ran away.

The suspect is described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old with a dark complexion. Police said he is around 6 ft. 2 in. tall, has short, curly hair and was wearing all black at the time of the attack.

Area North Detectives are investigating. No one is in custody. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call 312-744-8261.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex assaultchicago crimeChicagoLakeview
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News