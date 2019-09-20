Politics

23 states sue to stop Trump from revoking California's ability to set auto emission standards

(KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Twenty-three states have sued to stop the Trump administration from revoking California's authority to set emission standards for cars and trucks.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is leading the lawsuit filed Friday, along with Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Air Resources Board.

The Trump administration on Thursday revoked California's authority to set its own auto emission standards. The state has had that power for decades under a waiver from the federal Clean Air Act.

The lawsuit argues that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration does not have the authority to revoke California's waiver.

Becerra says the Trump administration's action fails to respect states' authority to protect public health.

Four automakers have said they would voluntarily follow California's standards.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsauto industrygavin newsomenvironmentlawsuitgreenhouse gasu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows suspect in bike shop minutes before woman shot in Fulton River District
University of Chicago Medical Center nurses go on strike
Cook Co. inmates taken to Navy Pier for Children's Museum visit with their kids
Climate change protests taking place around world, including Chicago, Friday
WATCH: 3rd grader with wheelchair plays in recess basketball game
AMBER ALERT: Reward grows to $25K for missing N.J. girl
Teacher creates bench bridge to keep students dry after storm
Show More
White Fence Farm celebrates 65 years in business off Route 66
Protective order didn't keep man from killing girlfriend: Deputies
How to handle the adult bully in your life
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained
More than $1M in stolen goods recovered in Markham; 5 arrested
More TOP STORIES News