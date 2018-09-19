ABC7 exclusive: Attorney General Jeff Sessions makes surprise visit to Chicago

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions made a surprise visit to the Chicago Police Department in the Austin neighborhood Wednesday.Sessions is looking into how CPD uses technology to fight crime. That technology was partially paid for with federal funds.The visit to the Austin neighborhood comes ahead of a previously scheduled visit to Waukegan. Wednesday afternoon.Sessions was given a brief tour and was shown some of CPD's crime tracking technology, CPD representatives said.CPD representatives said Sessions seemed impressed with what he saw.Earlier Wednesday, President Donald Trump made disparaging remarks about Session's work as Attorney General.