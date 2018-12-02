POLITICS

Barbara Bush reads Pres. George HW Bush's letter remembering Robin in new video series

In the new video for the series into 41's life, Barbara Bush reads off the letter George H.W. Bush wrote to his mother about Robin.

The latest video for the series reflecting on President George H.W. Bush's life is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

In the recently uploaded video, viewers get a chance to listen to Barbara Bush's voice again as she reads her husband's letter about their daughter Robin.

Robin, who died at the age of three due to leukemia, is remembered by Bush in a letter to his mother.

Bush's letter begins saying they need some soft, blonde hair. As Barbara continues, she reaches the tough moment where he recalls that they had the daughter they needed.

"We need a girl. We had one once," Barbara read. "But she is still with us."

The letter continues remembering 3-year-old Robin, "We can't touch her and yet we can feel her."

Despite the fact that she is no longer present, Bush says he hopes she stays in their home for a long, long time.

