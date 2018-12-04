GEORGE H.W. BUSH

George HW Bush reflects on being sworn in as president in intimate video diary

EMBED </>More Videos

George H.W. Bush was sworn in on the steps of the Capitol as the 41st President of the United States in 1989

A video diary released Tuesday is giving us a more intimate look into the day George H.W. Bush was sworn in as president in 1989.

Bush's spokesman, Jim McGrath, shared the video on Twitter from "All the Best," a collection of letters and writings from the president.

Bush was sworn in as the 41st president of the United States on Jan. 20, 1989. Neil, one of the president's sons, reads what Bush dictated to his diary the day after the momentous occasion.

In it, he describes what outgoing President Ronald Reagan shared with him as they rode up Capitol Hill together. "'When I became the governor of California, just as I placed my hand on the Bible, the sun came through and warmed it,'" Bush says Reagan told him.

It appears Bush had similar luck. "And sure enough while we were on the platform, the sun started through. The speech went about 20 minutes and it was well received," he recalled.

"We as a people have such a purpose today. It is to make kinder the face of the nation and gentler the face of the world," Bush said during his inauguration.


Bush described the day he was sworn in on the steps of the Capitol as "a beautiful winter day... clear, sunny, cold." A photo taken Jan. 21 captures the president walking by the White House, which he called "the people's house."

Since the president's death on Friday, a series of diaries have been shared, allowing the public more access to a man who was known for dedicating his life to service.

Bush served as president until 1993.

RELATED: Barbara Bush reads Pres. George H.W. Bush's letter remembering Robin in new video series

Watch the full diary entry above as Bush 41 reflects on the day and explains trying to get used to being called "Mr. President."

RELATED STORIES ON GEORGE H.W. BUSH
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' escorted into the Capitol Rotunda
How to pay respects to Pres. George H.W. Bush in Houston
GEORGE HW BUSH FAMILY TREE: Who are the children, grandchildren of the political dynasty
George HW Bush funeral speakers: George W Bush to give eulogy for father
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushfamous deathsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
Pres. George HW Bush reminisces on signing Disabilities Act
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' escorted into the Capitol Rotunda
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral plans, life and legacy
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
More george h.w. bush
POLITICS
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Dec. 5 declared National Day of Mourning for George H.W. Bush
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
George W Bush to give eulogy at father's funeral
More Politics
Top Stories
American Airlines says video shows woman in wheelchair not abandoned at O'Hare
Man jumps from second floor to escape home invasion on West Side
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Man, 63, killed in Waukegan Township hit-and-run
Horrific abuse allegations revealed in boy's torture, murder
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Missing Florida woman's family to ID body found in Costa Rica
Cheesecake Factory to give away 40K slices of cheesecake
Show More
Extra-alarm fire breaks out at egg farm in Grant Park, Ill.
85-year-old man escapes alligator attack
Video: Man beaten into coma during vicious NYC robbery
Baby's ashes stolen from Texas home
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
More News