POLITICS

Chicago Aviation Commissioner to step down, mayor's office says

Mayor Rahm Emanuel introduces Ginger Evans as Chicago's new aviation commissioner at O'Hare International Airport in May 2015.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans is stepping down to pursue other opportunities, according to a spokesperson from Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office.

The mayor's office said Evans accomplished all the goals the mayor tasked her with, including modernizations and expansion at both Midway International Airport and O'Hare international Airport, in the three years she served in the role.

Evans felt now is a good time to move on from her post, the spokesman said.

Evans will be replaced with Chicago Chief Procurement Officer Jamie Rhee.

Rhee started her career in Chicago as an airport information officer in 1994, and has worked for the city in various roles for 24 nearly 24 years. The mayor's office said Rhee has a long history and experience with aviation issues, and has published three publications on aviation law. She has also previously served in the Chicago Department of Aviation.

An official announcement will be made Wednesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsaviationrahm emanuelmidway airportohare airportChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
Chicago foreign policy advisor to Trump plans guilty plea in lying case
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected for Mickiael Ward
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
Police: Man robs adult bookstore, nearly hit trying to dodge cops
More News