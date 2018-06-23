POLITICS

Chicago rally protests Trump's border policies

EMBED </>More Videos

Protests were held across the country and in Chicago's Lincoln Square after thousands of children were separated from their families at U.S.-Mexico border. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hundreds protested Donald Trump's border policies on Saturday in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood.

After the Keep Families Together Rally, protesters marched through the streets chanting "Release the children now" after recent reports that migrant children were being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. Sen Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, attended the rally and painted a dark picture.

"For those of you who are parents and grandparents, imagine for a moment being separated from a child who is 5 or 6 years old," Durbin said.

That is a picture that's all too real for Guatemalan immigrant who is now a U.S. resident, Norma Jauregui. She initially had to leave her young children back home when she entered the US in 1973. Now, she can't imagine her children - or grandchildren - being taken away.

EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds protested Donald Trump's border policies in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood.



"I have nightmares that my grandchildren will be taken away that they don't have food," Jauregui said.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the practice of separating families at the border, but U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, a Democrat who represents Illinois' 5th District, said that much of the damage had already been done.

"Bottom line, the president of the United States has orphaned thousands of kids. No executive order is going to change this," Quigley said.

Speakers Saturday morning urged residents to voice their concerns with their votes and asked the children in the audience to consider writing encouraging notes to immigrant children being housed in shelters.

Theresa Moulton, a mother of three young children, said it was important for them to participate.

"It's important for them to understand that our voice counts and that we need to vote and we need to get involved in local and national issues as well," Moulton said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdick durbinimmigrationdonald trumpChicagoLincoln Square
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Chicago foreign policy advisor to Trump plans guilty plea in lying case
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot unveils ethics plan
Former Trump adviser Chicagoan George Papadopoulos may scrap plea deal
More Politics
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Chicago foreign policy advisor to Trump plans guilty plea in lying case
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
2 persons of interest questioned in deaths of 2 missing teens released
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Show More
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News