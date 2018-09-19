POLITICS

Cook County Board chief of staff resigns amid allegation of 'inappropriate behavior'

Cook County Board Chief of Staff John Keller resigned from his position Tuesday night at the request of board president Toni Preckwinkle.

Preckwinkle said in a statement Wednesday that she became aware of an allegation that Keller "had engaged in inappropriate behavior on his personal time."

Preckwinkle said that Keller did not deny the allegation. As a result, she asked for his immediate resignation.


Her full statement follows:
As President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners and as a woman, it is important to me to foster a workplace that is respectful, where all people are treated with dignity. I have always had zero tolerance for inappropriate and disrespectful behavior. On Friday, I became aware of an allegation that my Chief of Staff, John Keller, had engaged in inappropriate behavior on his personal time. The allegation was corroborated. I confronted Mr. Keller; he did not deny the allegation. Yesterday, I demanded and received his immediate resignation.
