Cook County Board chief of staff resigns amid allegation of 'inappropriate behavior'

Cook County Board Chief of Staff John Keller resigned from his position Tuesday night at the request of board president Toni Preckwinkle.Preckwinkle said in a statement Wednesday that she became aware of an allegation that Keller "had engaged in inappropriate behavior on his personal time."Preckwinkle said that Keller did not deny the allegation. As a result, she asked for his immediate resignation.Her full statement follows: