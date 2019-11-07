Politics

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson announces retirement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson officially announced his retirement Thursday.

Superintendent Johnson made the announcement at CPD headquarters flanked by his family members and Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

"It is time for someone else to pin these four stars to their shoulders," Johnson said. "These stars can sometimes feel like carrying the weight of the world and I'm confident I leave CPD in a better place than when I became superintendent."

Superintendent Johnson thanked his fellow officers, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Rahm Emanuel and the city of Chicago.

Mayor Lightfoot said Johnson will serve as superintendent through the end of the year. Lightfoot said her, her team and the department will work to outline their plan for a transition.

Johnson said he began thinking about retiring after speaking with the widows of fallen Chicago police officers at a memorial. He also said a trip to London to see the Chicago Bears play also led to his decision.

"Since I've been superintendent, we hadn't had a chance to spend that kind of time together and it made me feel normal and I saw them, how they missed me in that kind of setting and that's pretty much what did it," Johnson said.

Johnson hinted about retirement earlier this week at the CPD 2020 budget hearing.

Johnson said he was considering retirement after 31 years with CPD and nearly four years as superintendent. He said it is a decision he will have to discuss with his family.



Sources tell the ABC7 I-Team that Johnson's interim replacement will be Charlie Beck, recently retired as chief of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Johnson has been under scrutiny since being found slumped over the wheel of his car late at night last month. He first blamed the incident on a change in blood pressure medication, then later admitting he had a few drinks with dinner.
