Gun violence rally draws hundreds of Chicagoans to US Capitol

By Jesse R Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of Chicagoans are there to protest gun violence as part of a national rally in Washington D.C. Wednesday.

The drove of people traveled to the capital on buses overnight and arrived Wednesday morning.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) are among politicians speaking on Capitol Hill.

Rapper Common will also join the rally on the Capitol's west lawn, along with the hundreds of Chicagoans, according to Father Michael Pfleger.

The caravan left St. Sabina Church around 8 p.m. Monday night and traveled more than 13 hours to get to the nation's capital.

WATCH: ABC7 rides along with hundreds of Chicagoans headed to D.C. for the #EndGunViolence rally
Father Pfleger said the idea for this rally came on the first weekend of August when seven people were killed in Chicago. Another were 52 were also injured because of gun violence. That same weekend, mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio left more than 30 dead and dozens injured.

At that point the St. Sabina community decided to demand action from Congress.

It's unclear what a divided Congress can get done, especially since Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has deferred to President Donald Trump on the issue, who hasn't put forth any proposals yet.

